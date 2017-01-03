First Smackdown Entrant For The WWE Royal Rumble Match Confirmed, NXT Star Debuts On SD!, Maryse Slaps Dean Ambrose (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

Baron Corbin just declared he will be entering the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match, making the announcement after the contract signing between John Cena and AJ Styles.

Corbin noted he is the first Smackdown star in the match, the other RAW names are:

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman

NXT

NXT star Aliyah made her debut on Smackdown Live tonight; she faced Carmella, who was accompanied by James Ellsworth.

Related: WWE SmackDown Results For 1/3

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video is from the opening of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring Maryse slapping Dean Ambrose after an exchange between The Miz and Ambrose: