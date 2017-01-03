Cena vs Corbin, Tag Title Match & More Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live, Jericho / Bolts

WWE Smackdown Live

Following events on tonight’s show, three huge matches have been set up for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championship will be defended next week, confirmed after the Wyatt Family appeared after American Alpha’s match tonight, with Bray Wyatt claiming they would come to reclaim what belonged to them.

Cena versus Corbin was set up after Corbin declared his intentions to enter the WWE Royal Rumble match after Cena and AJ Styles’ contract signing. Cena said he knew Styles wouldn’t fight, but Corbin would, and Corbin laid Cena out after Styles sneak attacked Cena.

Finally, Nikki and Natalya had a war of words and strikes tonight, with Nikki claiming Nattie was the ‘nothing’ of the Hart Family. Nattie took aim at Nikki’s looks and said John Cena would leave her when she’s not pretty any more, and Nikki dropped her with a forearm.

WWE Smackdown Live takes place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana next week.

