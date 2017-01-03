Dean Ambrose Wins Intercontinental Championship On WWE Smackdown Live

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

The ‘reunion tour’ is over, and Dean Ambrose is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion, winning the title in tonight’s Smackdown main event.

Ambrose defeated The Miz after a number of shenanigans from Miz and Maryse on the outside; Maryse was tossed from the match after she interfered twice and Ambrose asked the ref to remove her instead of calling for a disqualification. The Miz even hit Ambrose with the title as Maryse was ejected, but it wasn’t enough to keep Ambrose grounded.

Ambrose won the title after hitting Dirty Deeds; he starts his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. The Miz’s  sixth reign ends at 49 days, after winning it on Smackdown’s 900th episode in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Dean Ambrose
