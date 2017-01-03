Dean Ambrose Wins Intercontinental Championship On WWE Smackdown Live

The ‘reunion tour’ is over, and Dean Ambrose is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion, winning the title in tonight’s Smackdown main event.

Ambrose defeated The Miz after a number of shenanigans from Miz and Maryse on the outside; Maryse was tossed from the match after she interfered twice and Ambrose asked the ref to remove her instead of calling for a disqualification. The Miz even hit Ambrose with the title as Maryse was ejected, but it wasn’t enough to keep Ambrose grounded.

Ambrose won the title after hitting Dirty Deeds; he starts his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. The Miz’s sixth reign ends at 49 days, after winning it on Smackdown’s 900th episode in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.