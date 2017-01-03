Tajiri Makes 205 Live Debut, Chris Jericho Serves As Social Media Captain, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown Live?

Tajiri

Tonight’s episode of 205 Live marked the WWE return of Tajiri, who faced Cruiserweight Classic competitor Sean Maluta. ‘The Japanese Buzzsaw’ made quick work of his opponent, but he was also met by Brian Kendrick after he won his return match and ended up spitting his trademark green mist in Kendrick’s face after a promo.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was back at the Amalie Arena again tonight as he served as the Social Media Captain for tonight’s Tampa Bay Lightning game. Jericho posted the following photo of himself with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Derrick Brooks and former Lightning player Dave Andreychuk:

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight’s show featured a contract signing between John Cena and AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose winning the Intercontinental Championship, and much more. We ask you: did you enjoy this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live?