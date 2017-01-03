Watch Dolph Ziggler’s Heel Turn on WWE Smackdown (Videos), Paul Heyman Wants WWE Hall of Famer to Return, Raw Promo Video

dolph ziggler

Watch Dolph Ziggler’s Heel Turn on WWE Smackdown

Dolph Ziggler seemed to turn heel on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, as he attacked both Apollo Crews and Kalisto during the show. You can check out footage of the attacks below:

Heyman Wants WWE Hall of Famer to Return

Paul Heyman and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze had the following Twitter exchange:

Next Week’s Raw

Below is a video preview for next week’s Raw with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker:
