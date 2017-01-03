Watch Dolph Ziggler’s Heel Turn on WWE Smackdown

Dolph Ziggler seemed to turn heel on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, as he attacked both Apollo Crews and Kalisto during the show. You can check out footage of the attacks below:

Heyman Wants WWE Hall of Famer to Return

Paul Heyman and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze had the following Twitter exchange:

. @Madusa_rocks Personally, I think it’s #Best4Business that you come back for a few appearances and kick a few people’s ass for me. — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017

Let me cogitate on that for a while… I think I need to call Mr. Bloom https://t.co/DQ5Ja5QGph — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017

Hmmm don’t tempt me with a good time sir. We need to have a meeting of the minds… time to build an unstoppable stable once again. #wiser https://t.co/ruvC7dwBXH — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017

Next Week’s Raw

Below is a video preview for next week’s Raw with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker: