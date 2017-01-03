Maryse Fined For Slapping Renee Young, The Miz Loses it on Talking Smack (Video), Rich Swann Note, Who Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split?

Talking Smack

Daniel Bryan addressed Renee Young being slapped by Maryse on Smackdown by announcing Maryse will be fined $5,000 for striking a non-wrestler.

Bryan addressed the situation in the opening of tonight’s Talking Smack post-show. You can watch footage of Maryse’s actions from Smackdown in the above video.

205 Live

Tonight’s episode of 205 Live started with the commentary team noting Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann would not be appearing due to not being medically cleared. Swann is likely selling injuries after being attacked by Neville.

RAW vs Smackdown

RAW featured Goldberg’s return and Bayley winning a title shot against Charlotte at the Royal Rumble. Smackdown featured John Cena and AJ Styles’ contract signing, and Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship win. Now that both shows are in the books, we ask: who won this week’s WWE brand split war?