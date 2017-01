According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Teddy Hart was arrested on New Years Day, and the report adds he attempted to evade authorities during the incident.

According to the Arlington Police Department in Texas, the Hart family member was stopped by police for a hazardous traffic violation on January 1st and attempted to evade a lawful arrest. Hart was allegedly operating a vehicle without consent of the owner and was intoxicated, and he is currently being held behind bars with bail set at $6,500.