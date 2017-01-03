John Cena Faces AJ Styles and Then Competes in a Tag Team Match After Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live

|
After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live went off the air, John Cena faced AJ Styles in a singles match. The bout ended in a DQ after Baron Corbin came out and attacked Cena. This prompted American Alpha to come out and assist John Cena, which then prompted The Wyatt Family to come out and even the odds.
The singles match was then turned into a 6 man tag team match featuring John Cena and American Alpha defeating Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Below are photos of the match:
AJ Styles, american alpha, Baron Corbin, bray wyatt, John Cena, Luke Harper, Randy Orton, The Wyatt Family, WWE, WWE Smackdown