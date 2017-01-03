John Cena Faces AJ Styles and Then Competes in a Tag Team Match After Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live

After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live went off the air, John Cena faced AJ Styles in a singles match. The bout ended in a DQ after Baron Corbin came out and attacked Cena. This prompted American Alpha to come out and assist John Cena, which then prompted The Wyatt Family to come out and even the odds.

The singles match was then turned into a 6 man tag team match featuring John Cena and American Alpha defeating Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Below are photos of the match:

Its AJ Styles vs John Cena…on 205 Live!? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7xIxMIxjOJ — Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) January 4, 2017

Scoop #7: Wyatts out and now we have a 6 man on our hands pic.twitter.com/hyZ3Odq1SH — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 4, 2017

Here are your winners of the #SDLive dark match pic.twitter.com/P8RoXx9FoQ — Kristal (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017