Dean Ambrose Sends a Message Following Title Win (Video), WWE Scrapping Raw and Smackdown Pre-Shows?, Smackdown Dark Match

Smackdown Dark Match

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live saw Mojo Rawley defeat Curt Hawkins.

WWE Scrapping Raw and Smackdown Pre-Shows?

For the second straight week, WWE did not air a pre-show prior to Raw or Smackdown. The pre-shows were cut from 30 minutes to 15 minutes a month ago, and although not confirmed, it appears WWE may have dropped them altogether.

Dean Ambrose Sends a Message Following Title Win

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Fallout video, featuring Dean Ambrose sending a message that if you piss him off, he will beat you up and steal your stuff: