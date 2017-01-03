Alexa Bliss Shields La Luchadora’s Identity, Brian Kendrick Reacts to Tajiri Attacking Him on 205 Live (Videos), First Look at “Marine 5” Cast

First Look at “Marine 5” Cast Below is the first look at the gang characters being portrayed by Naomi, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in the upcoming movie “The Marine 5: Battleground”. As noted, the movie will see The Miz reprise his previous role in the franchise, and will also star Miz’s wife Maryse: @MelAmbReigns827 I can’t wait either #marine5 pic.twitter.com/rVeFwijiaz — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 22, 2016 Alexa Bliss Shields La Luchadora’s Identity In another WWE Smackdown Fallout video from tonight, Alexa Bliss says Becky Lynch tried to play a trick on her tonight but she remains one step ahead of Lynch. Bliss also shielded the identity of La Luchadora from the cameras so she remains a mystery: Brian Kendrick Reacts to Tajiri Attacking Him on 205 Live In a Fallout video from tonight’s WWE 205 Live, The Brian Kendrick reacts to a returning Tajiri attacking him with green mist after Tajiri’s bout against Sean Maluta. Kendrick says he doesn’t understand why Tajiri did what he did as the two of them go way back, and he adds his vision might not ever be the same: