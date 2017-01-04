NJPW G1 Climax Coming to Los Angeles New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their first ever self-produced tour dates in the United States, as the promotion will be bringing a “G1 Special” to the Los Angeles area July 1-2. The announcement was made during Wednesday’s epic Wrestle Kingdom 11 show at the Tokyo Dome. Details are scarce at this point, but there has been talk that New Japan may be running some qualifying matches for American wrestlers at those shows, that would then compete in the annual G1 Climax tournament, which kicks off officially on July 27th in Japan. Unless things change, this will be the first time the promotion embarks on a trip to the United States without the help of Ring of Honor or another local promotion. That said, given their relationship, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a number of ROH stars working on those shows. We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available. Adam Cole Breaks Major ROH Record Adam Cole defeated long-time rival lKyle O’Reilly at Wrestle Kingdom 11 on Wednesday to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion. In doing so Cole, who joined the ranks of Bullet Club in late 2016, became the first person in history to win the ROH title three times, passing two-time champions Jay Lethal, Austin Aries and Jay Briscoe. It wasn’t an especially great night for Bullet Club at the Tokyo Dome, as both the Young Bucks and the Guerrillas of Destiny lost their IWGP tag team titles throughout the night, and faction leader Kenny Omega was unsuccessful in his attempt to take the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom.