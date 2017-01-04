The Rock Responds To YouTube Comments (Video), Two Hour NXT-Melbourne Special Airing Tonight

The Rock Responds To YouTube Comments

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared the above video to his official YouTube page. It features him responding to comments that have been made in the Seven Bucks Productions YouTube comments section. The description notes that they are going to try and do one of these a month.

Two Hour NXT-Melbourne Special Airing Tonight

WWE has shared the following tweet reminding fans that tonight’s NXT will be a two-hour special featuring matches that were filmed from their recent show in Melbourne, Australia: