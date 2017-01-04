Mick Foley Encouraging Fans To Support Dynamite Kid, MVP Battling For Legacy Pro Championship

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Mick Foley Encouraging Fans To Support Dynamite Kid

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his personal Facebook page encouraging fans to buy a shirt for “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

Billington is currently in a great deal of pain from years of his high impact ring style and proceeds from his shirts go to help improve his quality of life:

MVP Battling For Legacy Pro Championship This Weekend

The following press release was sent to WrestleZone earlier this morning:

Legacy Pro Wrestling Presents: Heroes VS Villains

Live from American Serb Hall located at 5101 W Oklahoma Ave in Milwaukee, WI on Friday January 6th, 2017!

Featuring former WWE and TNA Superstar M.V.P.

Legacy Pro Heavyweight Champion RUFF CROSSING will defend the LPW Heavyweight Championship against #1 Contender M.V.P.

More matches TBA

$25 front and second row VIP tickets (includes Meet and Greet with M.V.P. and a signed 8×10)

General Admission $15

Tickets available at http://www.legacyprowi.com

Hero vs. Villins Poster 2
