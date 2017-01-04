Bill Apter Shares Preview Of 1973 Blassie/Albano Interview, Norman Smiley On Latest Talk Is Jericho

Preview of Classic Blassie/Albano audio coming to my podcast this Friday. Subscribe free on iTunes or listen on https://t.co/9DrzETA66H pic.twitter.com/639Wg5Lv0y — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) January 4, 2017

Bill Apter Shares Preview Of 1973 Blassie/Albano Interview

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the above clip from his 1973 interview with “Classy” Freddie Blassie and Capt. Lou Albano on his Twitter feed. The full interview will be released this Friday morning as part of the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed?

This week’s episode will also feature a brand new interview with one half of The Midnight Express “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton.

