Matt Hardy Responds To Young Bucks WK11 Comments

“Broken” Matt Hardy has posted the following to Twitter responding to the comments that The Young Bucks made about the Hardys during their entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 11 just hours ago:

You truly can’t comprehend the MAGNITUDE of what you’re getting into, #BucksOfYouth. Our collision is INEVITABLE. pic.twitter.com/0cROXLMvtr — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 4, 2017

Eric Bischoff Posts Mysterious Booker T Tweet

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has posted the following to Twitter noting that fans will find out something they did not know about Booker T when their interview is released later today:

“There Is A Lot You Don’t Know About Me” but what will we learn about @BookerT5x that we never knew? Tonight on #BischoffOnWrestling iTunes pic.twitter.com/OTyuZPqJ8c — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 4, 2017

Also per the following poll that Bischoff ran on Twitter he and Booker will also be taking a look back at Harlem Heats vs The Ousiders from Halloween Havoc 1996:

Which classic BookerT/Harlem Heat match from WCW should @BookerT5x and I dig into tomorrow on #BischoffOnWrestling — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 4, 2017

The two will also be talking about Booker’s run for Mayor of Houston and much more.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore in the embedded audio player below:



Related: Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The Problem WWE Has Right Now Trying To Do So Many WWE Network Specials