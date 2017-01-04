Poster for HBK’s New WWE Studios Movie (Photo), Ric Flair Posts Workout Clip, Says He’ll Never Retire, Darren Young’s Nephew at Raw (Video)

ric flair

Ric Flair Posts Workout Clip, Says He’ll Never Retire

Ric Flair has posted the following workout clip, adding he will never retire:

Poster for HBK’s New WWE Studios Movie

Catch Shawn Michaels on the upcoming film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone that will be showing in theaters on January 20, 2017.

The film is an inspirational comedy about faith and forgiveness that stars Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (“Moms’ Night Out”), D.B. Sweeney (“Suits,” “24”), Neil Flynn (“The Middle”) and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Michaels stars as Dough, the reborn ex-con turned volunteer mechanic.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone tells the story of a former child star is forced to do community service at a local church, he pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in the church’s production, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

By Vertical Church Films, Written by Andrea Nasfell, Directed by Dallas Jenkins, Distributed by WWE Studios. For more details visit www.resurrectionofgavinstonemovie.com.

Darren Young’s Nephew at Raw

WWE has released the following video of Darren Young’s nephew Romeo backstage with Enzo Amore at a WWE Raw this week:
