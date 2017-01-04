Backstage News on This Week’s TNA TV Tapings, If Changes Are Expected, the Latest on Jeff Jarrett and Eddie Edwards’ Mystery Opponent

According to PWInsider.com, major roster or directional changes are not expected to take place at the TNA TV tapings this week, as Anthem Sports & Entertainment officials feel they need to just get through this week’s tapings and make it to March. With regards to Jeff Jarrett, it will be interesting to see if he attends this week’s tapings as he has been in Florida on vacation with his family, and as we have been reporting, recently had some kind of talks with TNA and Anthem. As noted, TNA announced yesterday that Eddie Edwards will be facing a mystery opponent in a TNA Title match on Impact Wrestling this week. Speculation is that Eddie Edwards’ Wolves partner Davey Richards might be returning soon, as he has been out of action with an ACL injury since the spring of 2016. Richards and TNA Knockout Angelina Love had a child back in March of 2016, which means the real life couple could be ready to return to TNA TV, and Richards previously noted on Twitter 2017 will be his final year in pro wrestling. With TNA teasing several names as Eddie Edwards’ mystery opponent, it seems entirely possible it could be Davey Richards, however that is not confirmed at this time.