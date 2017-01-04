Seth Rollins Comments on Wrestle Kingdom 11, WrestleMania Axxess Details, Johnny Mundo Defends & More on Lucha Underground Tonight

WrestleMania Axxess Details

WWE has announced the following:

WrestleMania Axxess comes to the Orange County Convention Center WWE’s biggest fan gathering of the year is gearing up for its return to the Sunshine State this spring. WrestleMania Axxess will be held Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. One of the most popular cornerstones of WrestleMania Week, Axxess is an annual celebration, complete with Superstar meet-and-greets, live in-ring action and many more activities. Check back soon at WrestleMania.com for Axxess ticket details and other event information.

Seth Rollins Comments on Wrestle Kingdom

Seth Rollins Tweeted the following on this year’s Wrestle Kingdom event:

Pretty awesome to see professional wrestling on all levels alive and well all over the world. #wrestlekingdom11 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 4, 2017

Johnny Mundo Defends the Title and More on Lucha Underground Tonight

Below is the official synopsis for tonight’s edition of Lucha Underground, featuring Johnny Mundo vs The Mack in a Lucha Underground title match and more:

“Evil Rising: The Mack battles Johnny Mundo; Paul London and the Rabbit Tribe versus Kobra Moon and her reptiles.”

Sexy Star is out for revenge against Mariposa on a BRAND NEW #LuchaUnderground WEDNESDAY 8 pm ET on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/s5EX2PKNXR — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 2, 2017

TOMORROW Things can get weird when Rabbits meet Reptiles in a Trios Match on an ALL-NEW #LuchaUnderground 8 pm ET on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Va8xQvETaV — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 3, 2017