Sting Announced for WrestleCon
WrestleCon has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA, TNA and WCW World champion Sting will be appearing and signing at the WrestleCon event on Saturday, April 1st. For more event information and to purchase tickets visit Wrestlecon.com.
Sting had previously been advertised for the WrestleCon kickoff event on Thursday, March 3rd at 4pm to do a special Q&A session with Ric Flair.
Braun Strowman’s Tinder Profile Goes Viral After Matching Up with Reddit User
WWE star Braun Strowman’s Tinder profile went viral this week after a Reddit user matched up with him on Tinder. You can check out a photo of Strowman’s Tinder profile below, and the profile description is as follows:
New HBK Movie Clip
Below is another video clip of Shawn Michaels in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, being released on January 20th: