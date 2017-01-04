Sting Announced for WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA, TNA and WCW World champion Sting will be appearing and signing at the WrestleCon event on Saturday, April 1st. For more event information and to purchase tickets visit Wrestlecon.com.

Sting had previously been advertised for the WrestleCon kickoff event on Thursday, March 3rd at 4pm to do a special Q&A session with Ric Flair.

Braun Strowman’s Tinder Profile Goes Viral After Matching Up with Reddit User

WWE star Braun Strowman’s Tinder profile went viral this week after a Reddit user matched up with him on Tinder. You can check out a photo of Strowman’s Tinder profile below, and the profile description is as follows:

“”6’8″ 375lb country boy!!!! I ike lifting weights and eating steaks”

Someone on Reddit found Braun Strowman on tinder HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/mxMusScnxz — Cena Mark (@JohnCenaSource) January 3, 2017

New HBK Movie Clip

Below is another video clip of Shawn Michaels in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, being released on January 20th: