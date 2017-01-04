Samoa Joe Being Advertised for Post-Royal Rumble NXT Events, Ronda Rousey Drops in New UFC Rankings, Smackdown Social Media Score

Samoa Joe Being Advertised for Post-Royal Rumble NXT Events

WWE NXT star Samoa Joe, who has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since mid-December, is being advertised for NXT live events after The Royal Rumble PPV on January 29th. Joe is also being advertised for the recently announced Northeast tour dates in February.

Read Also: New Northeast NXT Road Trip Dates Announced

Ronda Rousey Drops in Updated UFC Rankings

UFC has released its latest rankings, and after her second consecutive loss at UFC 207 Ronda Rousey has dropped to #4 in the Bantamweight division. Rousey’s UFC 207 opponent Amanda Nunes remains at #11 after her win.

Smackdown Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #2 among series & specials for the night, behind The Haves & Have Nots.

Smackdown Live this week had 91,000 interactions on Twitter with 17,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 95,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. Smackdown also had 128,000 Facebook interactions with 77,000 unique authors this week, down from last week’s 155,000 interactions and 105,000 authors.