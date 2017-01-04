Former WWE Champion Reportedly Still in Talks with TNA

According to PWInsider.com, despite talks breaking down in the past, TNA officials continue to have talks with former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio. The talks between Del Rio and TNA date back to September 9th following Del Rio’s release from WWE, but as of this week no deal has been signed between Del Rio and TNA. Read Also: Alberto Del Rio Arrested Following Bar Brawl in Austria Del Rio re-signed with WWE back in October of 2015, and made his return to the company at Hell in a Cell that year, and in January of 2016 he had the following to say on why he chose to re-sign with WWE over TNA: “I was going to. We were in talks pretty much the whole time, they just didn’t have the money to pay me. Once they finally got the money to pay me, I was in conversations with WWE already. So I was like ‘I really want to go back to WWE. Sorry guys, thank you for the opportunity, thank you for making all of those efforts to get me but I’m going to go back there for whatever years. Maybe in the future we will be able to do business.’” As we noted earlier today, TNA is not expected to make any major roster changes at the TNA TV tapings this week, so while it’s possible that Del Rio could make his TNA debut this week, it’s unlikely.