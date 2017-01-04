Brock Lesnar Suspended by USADA Following UFC 200 Doping Case

According to MMAFighting.com, WWE star Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year by USADA after failing two drug tests in relation to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt back in July. Lesnar will be eligible to return to the Octagon on July 15, 2017, one year after his provisional USADA suspension began.

As noted, Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, in an out-of-competition drug test which took place on June 28th, and in-competition test on July 9th, the night of his UFC 200 fight. Due to the nature of the drug for which Lesnar tested positive, one year was the maximum sanction Lesnar was going to receive under the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

As we reported last month, Brock Lesnar was also suspended one year and fined $250,000 fine by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) last month. Lesnar’s win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was also overturned following the suspension and fine.