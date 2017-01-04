Goldberg’s Return Helps This Week’s WWE Raw Average Over Three Million Viewers

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which was the first of the year and featured the return of Goldberg, averaged 3.046 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.855 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour averaged 3.042 million viewers

-The second hour averaged 3.159 million viewers

-The final hour averaged 2.939 million viewers.

This week’s Raw ranked #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and four other college football games.

It should be interesting to see if Raw can maintain over three million viewers for next week’s show, which will feature the returns of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.