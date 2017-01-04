Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Criticism of “The List”, Y2J Headed Back to the Studio with Fozzy, Pre-Sale Code for WWE’s Return to Detroit

Pre-Sale Code for WWE’s Return to Detroit WWE will return to the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI on Monday, March 13th for a Raw taping. The pre-sale for the event is currently underway, and you can purchase tickets using code RAWRED. The pre-sale ends on January 5th at 10pm. Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Criticism of “The List” Chris Jericho Tweeted the following in response to fan criticism of “The List”: Waste? You have zero understanding of how the business works, you dumb moron. https://t.co/IjrDL9d6qb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 4, 2017 Y2J Headed Back to the Studio with Fozzy In related news, Jericho is headed back to the studio to begin recording a new “Fozzy” album: On the way to #Atlanta to start work on the new @fozzyrock album! @therealspeewee is a great #personalassistant so far… #madecoffee #gotupintime #thatsaboutit @officialrichward A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:30am PST