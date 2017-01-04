Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Criticism of “The List”, Y2J Headed Back to the Studio with Fozzy, Pre-Sale Code for WWE’s Return to Detroit

Nick Paglino
chris jericho

(Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Pre-Sale Code for WWE’s Return to Detroit

WWE will return to the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI on Monday, March 13th for a Raw taping. The pre-sale for the event is currently underway, and you can purchase tickets using code RAWRED. The pre-sale ends on January 5th at 10pm.

Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Criticism of “The List”

Chris Jericho Tweeted the following in response to fan criticism of “The List”:

Y2J Headed Back to the Studio with Fozzy

In related news, Jericho is headed back to the studio to begin recording a new “Fozzy” album:
Chris JerichofozzyWWEWWE Raw
