Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Criticism of “The List”, Y2J Headed Back to the Studio with Fozzy, Pre-Sale Code for WWE’s Return to Detroit

Pre-Sale Code for WWE’s Return to Detroit
WWE will return to the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI on Monday, March 13th for a Raw taping. The pre-sale for the event is currently underway, and you can purchase tickets using code RAWRED. The pre-sale ends on January 5th at 10pm.
Chris Jericho Responds to Fan Criticism of “The List”
Chris Jericho Tweeted the following in response to fan criticism of “The List”:
Y2J Headed Back to the Studio with Fozzy
In related news, Jericho is headed back to the studio to begin recording a new “Fozzy” album: