Kevin Nash, Luke Gallows, Bullet Club Members and More to Star in “Saw” Parody Movie “Slaw”

GREEN APPLE ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “SAW” FRANCHISE PARODY “SLAW” STARRING KEVIN NASH

BOCA RATON, FL (January 4, 2016) – Joshua K. Carpenter, Head of Acquisition & Sales of Green Apple Entertainment, today announced the company’s acquisition of Worldwide rights to “Slaw” the “Saw” franchise parody starring WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, several Bullet Club members and other wrestlers including John Kip, Luke ‘Doc’ Gallows (Andrew Hankinson), Amber (O’Neal) Gallows, along with Baby Norman, Gregory Alan Williams and Vanessa Cloke.

The red carpet Theatrical premiere was held on October 12, 2016 at Movie Studio Grill in Duluth, GA. From BJK Films and Long Shot Productions “Slaw” was directed by Matt Green and written by John Kap and Richard Tavernaro.

Synopsis: “Two “foodie” brothers kidnap those who ruin their dining experience and kill them – each in their own unique “food-related” manner.”

Starring: Kevin Nash, John Kap, Gregory Alan Williams, Andrew Hankinson, Vanessa Cloke, Baby Norma, Amber Gallows, Erica Page, Carlos Aviles

Carpenter stated: “With the recent announcements of Lionsgate re-launhcing its ‘Saw’ franchise with an eighth film “Saw: Legacy”, we are excited to align this parody with its release window and look forward to engaging with millions of fans around the world.

Green Apple Entertainment plans to release the film 2Q-3Q 2017.