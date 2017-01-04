WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results January 4th, 2016

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! The Revival vs Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli Dawson and Moss lock up, but neither are able to get an advantage. Dawson goes to his corner and asks Wilder for advice. Dawson and Moss trade armbars. Moss tags in Sabbatelli. Sabbatelli takes Dawson over with an arm drag. Dawson knees Sabbatelli in the chin and tags in Wilder. Wilder lands a stiff chop on Sabbatelli. Tackle/dropdown spot that leads to Sabbatelli hitting a reverse splash. Sabbatelli tags in Moss, who elbow drops Wilder. Wilder surprises Moss with a kick to the gut. Dawson is back in. Moss clotheslines Dawson. Wilder gets back in the ring, but Moss picks him up and fallaway slams him. Dawson goes up top and dives off. Moss catches him in midair and fallaway slams him. Wilder distracts the Referee as Dawson rakes Moss’ eyes. Dawson suplexes Wilder onto Moss. Moss gets caught in The Revival’s corner and the Revival pound on him. Dawson gets a two count after a slingshot suplex (shades of Tully Blanchard). Moss tries to suplex Dawson, but he backflips out of it and tags in Wilder. Moss hits the ropes and Dawson and Wilder destroy him with the Shatter Machine for the win. Winners- The Revival