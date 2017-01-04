Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons! Tweet Lucha Underground Results

January 4th, 2017

Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com Mil Muertes & Catrina Segment: Mil wants to know how’s Prince Puma alive after he destroyed and buried him? Catrina says that Vampiro is responsible for this. Vampiro toys around with dark magic. In order to get to Puma, Mil will have to go through Vampiro. Jeremiah Crane walks up behind Catrina. Crane said that he defeated the man Catrina loves. Catrina says that Mil Muertes is not the man she loves and walks away. First Match: Sexy Star vs. Mariposa Sexy with a double leg takedown. Sexy transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sexy grabs Mariposa by her hair. Sexy with a series of hair whips to Mariposa. Sexy with a headscissor’s which forces Mariposa to tumble to the outside. Sexy connects with a rolling cannonball through the ropes. Sexy continues the beatdown around ringside. Sexy lands a knife edge chop. Mariposa drives Sexy back first into the wall. Mariposa ducks a right hand from Sexy. Mariposa repeatedly swings Sexy’s face across the announcers table. Mariposa goes for the Butterfly Effect, but Sexy gets back on her feet. Sexy with a boot to the face of Mariposa. Sexy with a series of knife edge chops. Sexy leapfrogs over Mariposa. Sexy goes for a shoulder tackle, but Mariposa stands still. Sexy connects with a lucha libre armdrag.