The Ric Flair Show Podcast Has Ended, FloSlam Comments On ACH Signing With EVOLVE

Ric Flair The Ric Flair Show podcast Twitter account recently noted the show is ending. No official explanation was given, but co-host Conrad Thompson did note on his personal Twitter account that the relationship with Flair is still on good terms, and he will comment briefly about the show’s status on this week’s Something To Wrestle… with Bruce Prichard. It was also noted today that The Ric Flair Show’s Pro Wrestling Tees store will be closing at the end of the day today. Thanks for subscribing and listening to the show but that’s all folks! Keep up with Ric at @RicFlairNatrBoy and Conrad at @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/GzS6lHbcCK — RicFlairShow (@RicFlairShow) January 4, 2017 Related: John Cena Comments on Styles/Corbin Confrontation, Cody Rhodes Blogs on His Father & Wrestle Kingdom 11, Flair’s T-Shirt Store Closing ACH FloSlam posted the following after Gabe Sapolsky announced former Ring Of Honor star ACH had signed with EVOLVE: Gabe Sapolsky, WWN VP of Talent Relations and head booker of EVOLVE, Style Battle and FIP, kicked off the new year with a bombshell announcement on Twitter. ACH, one of the top talents on the independent wrestling scene has been booked to appear on all EVOLVE shows through March. His first appearances will be at the promotion’s events on WWE Royal Rumble weekend. The events take place Jan. 27 and 28 at Woodlawn Lake Park Gym in San Antonio, Texas. The signing is a major one for the promotion. ACH has proven himself a top-tier talent working across the independent scene as well as spending time in Japanese promotions NOAH and NJPW. Many felt the 29-year-old was not given the opportunities he deserved, especially in Ring of Honor, where he was consistent in rising to the occasion every time he was given a major test. In 2017, he has the opportunity to join the deep and talented EVOLVE roster and make a run toward the title while facing off with some of the top talent in the world. ACH tweeted a short message on the next phase of his career. “A friend once said: ‘Everyone Evolves,'” the AAW Heritage champion wrote. “See ya soon!” A FloSlam subscription gets you access to all EVOLVE live events, along with several of the other top independent promotions around the world, replays of the events AND a constantly growing list of archived events.