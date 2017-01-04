

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T! Some of Booker’s comments about his decision to run for the Mayor of Houston, TX have been transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On his political identity: BT: I haven’t declared a party or anything like that. The reason being is that, like I always tell people, you’ve got to do your research on stuff like that. As far as a party goes… it’s almost like Coca-Cola. You wake up and realize your Dad drank Coke. Your Granddad drank Coke. You want a Coke. Your father was a democrat, his father was a democrat and you turn out to be a democrat. I don’t have anything like that in my life so I am going to do some research. I can say this as far as the democratic party goes: they’ve done a lot of talking for a lot of years. They’ve made a lot of promises and have not lived up to them. I am one of those people that, you know, I never missed a date in WCW. I’m not about people making promises and not keeping them first and foremost. I’ll say that. On comparisons that could be made between Booker T and Donald Trump’s ability to appeal to the middle class: BT: Donald Trump’s motive was great. He went straight to the people. He didn’t let anyone get in his way as far as the media blocking him from actually getting his message out. Let’s just call it what it is. The media was totally biased and one sided. The emails, the 33,000 emails that disappeared is just something that shouldn’t happen. You can’t turn your head and look the other way or stick your head in the sand and say, “Oh, well that’s just something people do! You erase emails that are the governments at a high level!” That’s just something that shouldn’t happen. The Bernie Sanders thing were he was totally robbed of the election just because it wasn’t his turn. He didn’t fit in to what the agenda was actually supposed to be. That’s just wrong in so many ways. Donald Trump went out there and he went straight to the people. He talked like a man first and foremost. He didn’t talk like a politician. I don’t expect him to talk like a politician. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Related: Eric Bischoff Reacts To Linda McMahon Joining Donald Trump’s Cabinet, “Small Business Is The Backbone Of The American Economy” This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric talking to Nick and TJ about Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. How does it affect her draw? Can she be a success in WWE? Should she have another fight? They then dive in to their Playing In The Dirt segment where Eric takes a look back at headlines from pro wrestling dirt sheets from different points in his career. This week they take a look back at some of the pro wrestling headlines about WCW from October 1996. Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE/WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T! Booker speaks candidly to Eric about: How he lives vicariously through his Reality of Wrestling pro wrestling academy

His debut in WCW alongside his brother Stevie Ray as Cane & Cole

Working War Games alongside Vader and Sid Justice

Feeling like a fly on the wall for many of wrestling’s biggest moments

The crowd getting behind the NWO as heels more than Harlem Heat as baby faces

How movies and pro wrestling are alike

Harlem Heat’s match against The Outsiders from Halloween Havoc 1996

What his experience was like jumping from WCW to WWE

If he kept the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and US Championships after the last episode of Monday Nitro

What motivated him to decide to run for Mayor of Houston

Comparisons that are made behind his run for Mayor and Trump’s run for President

The differences between how people present themselves in public and in the board room

His Best-Of-Seven Series with Chris Benoit from WCW

Something that people may not know about him

More… Eric then closes the show by answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: