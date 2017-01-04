Deonna Purrazzo Appearing At This Week’s TNA Tapings, Finn Balor Q&A Details, Was Dean Ambrose Winning The IC Title The Right Move?

Deonna Purrazzo Squared Circle Sirens is reporting independent wrestler Deonna Purrazzo is scheduled to wrestle at this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling television tapings. It was not said which date or how many nights Purrazzo will appear, as TNA is scheduled to tape several episodes of Impact Wrestling and One Night Only pay-per-views, but could give some insight as to her status with WWE. Purrazzo’s appearance this weekend would likely mean she has not signed a deal with WWE yet, as she has appeared the past two weeks as ‘La Luchadora’ on WWE Smackdown Live. Purrazzo has already appeared for Ring of Honor and TNA this year, with her last TNA appearance coming at the Knockouts Knockdown IV event. Related: La Luchadora Appears Again On Smackdown, Owens Responds To Goldberg, WWE Recruit Jeet Rama Visits The Naina Devi Temple (Video) Finn Balor Wizard World is now taking questions for Finn Balor to answer on Facebook Live during his appearance at the convention this weekend. Click the following link to submit questions for Balor to answer. WWE Smackdown Live Last night’s episode of Smackdown saw Dean Ambrose defeat The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. We ask you: was it the right call? Was it the right move putting the #WWE Intercontinental Championship on Dean Ambrose? Vote and tell us why / why not: — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 4, 2017