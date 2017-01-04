Booker T Calls His WCW Best-Of-Seven Series With Chris Benoit, “The Best Thing That I Ever Did”



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T! Some of Booker's comments about his infamous Best-of-Seven Series with Chris Benoit in WCW have been transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes BT: Getting in the ring with him (Benoit) and going out there and doing the Best-of-Seven was something that he and I thought wasn't something we could do. We didn't think people would buy watching two guys go out and wrestle every week for seven weeks. We thought about doing Best-of-Three but then we said, "Ok, you know what, let's go out and do it. We're going to go out there and do it and we're going to make it the best thing that anybody has ever seen before." Chris Benoit and I went out and we created magic. I always talk about the Steamboat-Savage match and I say, "I just wish I could have one match like that." I had the chance to have eight matches like that with Benoit. It was all two guys going out there and we worked for each other but we worked for the crowd I think more than for each other. We never worked for ourselves. He worked for me and then I worked for him and then we went out there and created some of the best magic anybody had ever seen. We didn't talk about it in the back or anything or call spots in the back. Write it down or anything. We went out and performed it in the ring every night. It was all original. It was all on the fly and it was the best thing that I ever did in my wrestling career. When I got to WWE they wanted Chris and I to recreate the Best-of-Seven all over again and I knew (laughs) going in to it that I couldn't do it. I knew I couldn't pull that off twice. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! This week's episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric talking to Nick and TJ about Ronda Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. How does it affect her draw? Can she be a success in WWE? Should she have another fight? They then dive in to their Playing In The Dirt segment where Eric takes a look back at headlines from pro wrestling dirt sheets from different points in his career. This week they take a look back at some of the pro wrestling headlines about WCW from October 1996. Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE/WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T! Booker speaks candidly to Eric about: How he lives vicariously through his Reality of Wrestling pro wrestling academy

His debut in WCW alongside his brother Stevie Ray as Cane & Cole

Working War Games alongside Vader and Sid Justice

Feeling like a fly on the wall for many of wrestling’s biggest moments

The crowd getting behind the NWO as heels more than Harlem Heat as baby faces

How movies and pro wrestling are alike

Harlem Heat’s match against The Outsiders from Halloween Havoc 1996

What his experience was like jumping from WCW to WWE

If he kept the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and US Championships after the last episode of Monday Nitro

What motivated him to decide to run for Mayor of Houston

Comparisons that are made behind his run for Mayor and Trump’s run for President

The differences between how people present themselves in public and in the board room

His Best-Of-Seven Series with Chris Benoit from WCW

Something that people may not know about him

Something that people may not know about him

More… Eric then closes the show by answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag.