WWE Introduces Four New Female Performance Center Recruits Including Kimber Lee, Heidi Lovelace (Photo)

Five-foot-eleven Glidewell, who has competed under the name Andréa, brings a powerful arsenal to the WWE Performance Center. A product of Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley’s wrestling academy, Glidewell is a 10-year veteran who has fought all over the globe, including matches teaming with and against the likes of Japanese legends Aja Kong and Kyoko Inoue.
Rounding out the newcomers is Julia Ho. A professional model and singer, Ho is looking to parlay her success in mixed martial arts — where she is undefeated — into the squared circle.
Which of these women will be the first to make her mark in WWE? Stay tuned to WWE.com for continuing coverage of the WWE Performance Center’s newest recruits.