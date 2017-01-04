Kazuchika Okada Comments On Wrestle Kingdom 11 Win, How Kenny Omega Challenged Him, NXT Highlights From Melbourne (Videos)

Kazuchika Okada spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated after last night’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event in Japan, where he was successful in defeating Kenny Omega in the main event. You can read a few excerpts below: Wrestle Kingdom 11 Okada comments on the challenge presented by Kenny Omega: “I haven’t wrestled as dangerous a guy as Kenny, so I needed to show my other face. I still suffered from pain in my neck from his One-Winged Angel maneuver to me on the table in December, so I wanted to try dangerous moves like Kenny.” Okada says the right man won at Wrestle Kingdom 11: “I should hold the IWGP title always. I will fight in many cities and many countries and earn my title on the next stage. I’m the best, not Omega. I love New Japan more than Omega, and I will continue to prove that.” Related: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Results (1/4): Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega, Tanahashi vs Naito, Cody Rhodes Debuts & More NXT WWE posted the following highlights from tonight’s NXT special, featuring matches taped on NXT’s live event tour in Melbourne, Australia: