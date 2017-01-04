Kyle O’Reilly Reportedly Turned Down Ring Of Honor Contract Days Before Wrestle Kingdom 11

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Kyle O’Reilly turned down a new deal to re-sign with Ring Of Honor just days before he competed at Wrestle Kingdom 11 for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It was previously reported that O’Reilly was working without a contract as it had expired, and Pro Wrestling Sheet says O’Reilly told ROH he would not re-sign and would instead weigh his options for now.

It’s currently unknown what O’Reilly will do next; he lost the ROH World Championship to Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last night, and his reDRagon tag partner Bobby Fish has reportedly re-signed with Ring Of Honor.

Pro Wrestling Sheet says despite the contract talks, the plan was always for O’Reilly to lose the title at Wrestle Kingdom 11.