NJPW New Year Dash LIVE RESULTS IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION!

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan for New Year Dash, their annual night-after Wrestle Kingdom event! Tonight’s show is a blind card, with no matches announced in advance, and will feature fallout from the biggest event of the year, as well as setup some of New Japan’s first major stories for 2017. Our live coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. EST. NJPW New Year Dash

January 5, 2017

Tokyo, Japan Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask & Henare vs. David Finlay, Ricochet & Kyle O’Reilly Ricochet starts things out with Liger and catches him with a 619 in the corner, followed by a tope to the floor. Finlay takes a few shots before tagging in KOR who runs into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Tiger Mask tags in with a diving crossbody and cleans house on the western stars. Tiger Drive to KOR and a tag is made to Henare, who comes in with a lot of fire, throwing flying shoulders and strikes on Finlay. He slaps the Boston Crab on, and Ricochet comes in and lights him up with kicks, only for Henare to hang on to the hold. Liger puts Ricochet in the surfboard stretch, and Tiger puts O’Reilly in an octopus to get a trio of submissions going. Eventually the holds are broken and the western stars rally, clearing the ring of everyone but Henare. Finlay hits Rolling Hills into a Shooting Star Press from Ricochet for the finish. Winners: David Finlay, Ricochet & Kyle O’Reilly – Fit Finlay was in the crowd, as David went up to give his mom a hug after the match. Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page vs. Billy Gunn & Yoshitatsu Bullet Club beats up on Yoshitatsu for several minutes to start the match. Eventually Billy Gunn makes the tag and utters some expletives at his opponents, and of course tells them what they can suck. Takahashi hits him with a dropkick and he responds with a big powerslam. Yoshi tags in and actually has a flurry of offense with a dropkick and spinning wheel kick on Page, until Takahashi pulls him to the floor and hits his DDT. Gunn hits the ring and tells Page to suck it, so Page grabs him by the junk and slams the big man down. Page hits Yoshi with the Right of Passage to pick up the win. Winners: Bullet Club – After the match, Billy Gunn gets in the face of Katsuya Kitamaru, who is a hulk of a man and one of the current NJPW Young Lions. Looks like he might be sticking around to work with some of the younger talents. Roppongi Vice & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks A bit of tension between the new tag team champions at the start, as Rocky doesn’t let Trent do a dive after he almost killed himself in last night’s Wrestle Kingdom match. He does a baseball slide instead, and then Rocky does a dive immediately after. They get in each other’s face, but end up high-fiving instead. They all start diving to the floor one by one, ending with Matt doing a top rope splash taking down the entire pile. Once the action rolls back into the ring, Trent tries for a top rope senton but Cole catches him with a backbreaker. He slaps on a camel clutch and the Bucks do their PWG spot where they run the ropes a few times, teases stereo dropkicks, but end up kissing Cole on the cheeks instead. Mind games, or something. Trent tries to make the tag, but Bullet Club runs interferance and the continue working him down. The Bucks try for the Meltzer Driver but Nick is pulled off the apron. Cole wants to give it a go, but he’s pulled down as well. Trent nails Matt with a Tombstone and finally makes the hot tag to Rocky, who cleans house on everyone. Once again the Bullet Club numbers game prevails. Cole hits the Last Shot and the Bucks nail him with superkicks, but Trent recovers and the babyfaces clear the apron. Yoshi-Hashi hits most of a swanton bomb but it’s broken up by the Bucks. Cole hits Rocky with a superkick, Trent with a Canadian Destroyer, but Tacos reverses the Last Shot into a roll-up for the win! Winners: Roppongi Vice & Yoshi-Hashi – After the match, Bullet Club attacks the babyfaces and clears the ring. Cole hits Yoshi-Hashi with the Last Call as the Young Bucks hit simultaneous superkicks to kill him. Hashi got the pin on Cole though, so it looks like that’ll be one of your ROH title matches at the upcoming Honor Rising shows. Team 2000 (Scott Norton, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hiro Saito & Cheeseburger) vs. Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale & Bone Soldier) Look up the history of Team 2000 if you aren’t familiar, but this is probably the closest we’re going to get to having a Bullet Club vs. nWo match in 2017. Huge show of appreciation from the fans for Kenny Omega after last night’s 45-minute war. Omega tried to convince Scott Norton to join Bullet Club at the start of the match, saying they’re just like the nWo. It didn’t go well, to say the least… Norton throws all the Club guys to the floor and picks up Cheeseburger, throwing him on top of them. The crowd loves Burger. He pounds away at the chest of Tama Tonga, having literally no effect, but surprises him with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors and tags out to Tenzan. The heels beat down Tenzan for several minutse until he dodges a splash by Fale in the corner and makes the hot tag to Kojima, who does his billion chops spot to Omega and Boner. Saito hits the ring and puts the boots to Tama in the corner, while Cheeseburger tries to do the Kojima chop spot to Bad Luck Fale in one of the funniest spots you'll ever see. All hell has broken loose. In the most predictable spot ever, it's Bone Soldier that messes it up for Bullet Club, who then takes moves from every member of Team 2000, including a running senton from the great Hiro Saito. Kojima hits the lariat on him for the 1-2-3. Winners: Team 2000