Extended Impact Episode & Hardys Announcement Tonight, Sasha Banks Goes Bollywood Backstage (Video)

Extended Impact Episode & Hardys Announcement Tonight

TNA has posted the following to Twitter announcing that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a special, semi-live, extended edition of the show that will feature a ten minute over run:

Sometimes 2 hours isn’t enough time. pic.twitter.com/s0K1jcFzMk — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2017

Tonight’s episode will also features:

A Facts Of Life segment with Eli Drake featuring an announcement from The Hardys

Eddie Edwards defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Bobby Lashley, EC3 or a mystery opponent

Sasha Banks Goes Bollywood Backstage

WWE Superstar and one half of The Bollywood Boyz Harv Sihra has posted the following video to his personal Instagram page featuring him and his brother dancing Bollywood style with Sasha Banks: