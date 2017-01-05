Nikki Bella Celebrates 200k Subscribers Dressed As J-Lo

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has posted the above video to the official The Bella Twins YouTube page featuring her celebrating the YouTube channel breaking 200,000 subscribers. She notes that she is wearing her best J-Lo outfit in the video.

Former TNA Star Added To WWE UK Tournament

WWE has posted the following to Twitter announcing that former TNA Star Mark Andrews (aka Mandrews) will now be one of the sixteen men competing the WWE UK Tournament to crown the first ever WWE UK Champion: