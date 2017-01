Brie Bella Baby Watch: 23 Weeks & Baby Size Of Grapefruit

Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella has posted the above video to the official The Bella Twins YouTube page featuring her latest “Baby Watch” update. In this update she talks about being 23 weeks pregnant, the size of the baby and more.

Related: Brie Bella Posts Two-Part Cooking Video

Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Divas

The following is the synopsis listed for next week’s episode of Total Divas: