The Great Khali Returning To US For Two Shows, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Making Rare Podcast Appearance

The Great Khali Returning To US For Two Shows

PWInsider.com is reporting that The Great Khali is heading back to the United States soon for his first post-WWE independent wrestling appearances. He will be signing at the Big Event convention in Queens, NY on March 4th and then he will be wrestling for SWS in New Jersey that evening.

“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Making Rare Podcast Appearance

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has announced via his official Twitter account that tomorrow’s episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? will feature a rare podcast appearance from one half of The Midnight Express, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton:

RARE PODCAST GUEST JUST CONFIRMED for this week — “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton! Questions to #askapter. Taping Thurs. eve. — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) January 2, 2017

The two will be recording their interview later this afternoon. If any fans have questions for either Apter or Eaton they are encouraged to submit them on Twitter using the hashtag #AskApter

