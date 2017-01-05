Press Release: Three Recruits From China Begin WWE Training, Paul “Triple H” Levesque Comments

WWE released the following press release this morning:

Recruits From China Begin WWE Training

Three new recruits from China have begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa were among seven recruits signed to developmental contracts after being discovered during a four-day tryout last June in Shanghai. They will join Tian Bing, WWE’s first Chinese talent signed to a developmental contract, who began his training last July. The additional four recruits are scheduled to begin training at the WWE Performance Center next month.

“Our investment in each of these potential stars further cements our long-term commitment to China and illustrates our commitment to recruiting performers from around the globe,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Our talent development team is dedicated to helping the world’s most gifted athletes and entertainers fulfill their dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar.”

Zhao Xia

Zhao Xia is the first Chinese woman to sign a developmental contract with WWE. She has trained in martial arts and is the co-founder of her own fitness studio. Zhao has multiple first-place finishes in various martial arts and fitness competitions, including the Second World Traditional Chinese Wushu Championship, Nike Challenge Competition and First China Throw Down: Battle on the Bund.

Yifeng

Yifeng is an actor from Shanghai, and a graduate of the Shanghai Theater Company. He was most recently featured in the 2014 movie “Lady and Tiger.”

Big Boa

Big Boa is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was the 2016 Brazilian jiu-jitsu China Open Gi/No-Gi Champion and represented China at the 2013 ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championships.

The recruits will join a group of more than 65 men and women training out of the WWE Performance Center.