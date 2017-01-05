Pre-Sale Code for Smackdown Live Event with Brock Lesnar, NXT TV Tapings Tonight, WZ Coverage, Baron Corbin on Facing Cena (Video)

Pre-Sale Code for Smackdown Live Event with Brock Lesnar

As noted, Brock Lesnar is being advertised for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on March 12th. The live event is a Smackdown brand show, and the pre-sale code is WWEMSG. The pre-sale begins today.

NXT TV Tapings Tonight

Join WZ tonight beginning around 6:30pm EST for live WWE NXT spoiler coverage from Full Sail University. Tonight’s tapings will be for the final episodes of NXT before Takeover San Antonio.

Baron Corbin on Facing Cena

WWE has released the following video featuring Baron Corbin appearing on Talking Smack and discussing his confidence heading into his match against John Cena on WWE Smackdown Live next week: