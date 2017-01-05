Was Smackdown Able to Defeat Raw Two Weeks in a Row in the WWE Ratings War?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s WWE Smackdown Live, featuring Dean Ambrose defeating The Miz for the IC Title, averaged 2.596 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.885 million viewership average. As noted, last week’s Smackdown Live is the first time Smackdown has beaten Raw in the WWE ratings war since the brand split took place in 2016.

Smackdown was not, however, able to defeat Raw two weeks in a row, as this week’s Raw averaged 3.046 million viewers for a show which featured the return of Goldberg.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind The Have & Have Nots, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor, The Kelly File, Tucker Carlson, Special Report and The Five.