According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE is interested in bringing back either Matt or Jeff Hardy.

TNA has been trying to lock The Hardy Boys into exclusive deals with the company, but because of the work they do on the indy scene, it would take a significant money offer in order to lock them down exclusively.

Furthermore, the talks between The Hardys and TNA in terms of a new deal are in the early stages, and Matt is likely angling for more creative control in the company so he can continue to shape the direction and bigger picture of his Broken character.

Matt’s TNA deal reportedly expires on February 27th, and Jeff’s deal expires some time next month as well. As noted, the Hardys will appear in a “Fact of Life” segment with Eli Drake to make an announcement on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.