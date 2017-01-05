Top Name Backstage at This Week’s TNA TV Tapings, Former WWE Name Also Expected Backstage *Spoilers*

According to PWInsider.com, TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett and his wife Karen Jarrett will be backstage at this week’s TNA TV tapings in Orlando. As noted, Jarrett has been having talks with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, who yesterday officially announced their majority share purchase in TNA.

Anthem originally reached out to Jarrett last month and the PWInsider report notes if he does sign some type of deal with TNA it does not mean he will be folding Global Force Wrestling. It’s being said any deal Jarrett signs with TNA will not affect his GFW business deals.

It also was noted that Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, is in Orlando and is also expected to be at this week’s TV tapings. Mantel was a member of TNA’s creative team from 2003-2009.

Jeff Jarrett co-founded TNA in 2002 with his father, Jerry Jarrett. After Panda Energy acquired a majority interest in TNA, Jeff Jarrett retained a minority interest in the company until January of 2014.