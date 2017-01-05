Seth Rollins Getting New Theme Song?, WCPW Announces Talent Departures Due to “WWE Obligations”, Watch Raw with Bubba Dudley

Seth Rollins Getting New Theme Song?

The band Downstait, who has recorded theme songs for WWE stars Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and more has released a preview of what appears to be Seth Rollins’ new theme song, and you can listen to it at this link.

Most recently, the band recored Cody Rhodes’ new theme song which he is currently using in TNA, EVOLVE, ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Watch Raw with Bubba Dudley

As seen in the Tweet below, Bubba Dudley will be hosting a WWE Raw watch party on Monday night:

WCPW Announces Talent Departures Due to “WWE Obligations”

As seen in the following video, What Culture Pro Wrestling has announced Joseph Connors, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have departed the company due to “WWE contractual obligations.” All four talents are scheduled to be participating in the upcoming WWE UK tournament.