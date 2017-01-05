FOX Sports Covers Daniel Bryan’s Remarks on WWE Part Timers, Amanda Nunes Blasts Ronda Rousey, Says She’s Always Been “Overrated”

As noted, during this week’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan offered his thoughts on WWE part timers taking top spots at WrestleMania, and he also addressed criticism of John Cena’s recent part time WWE schedule. FOX Sports has picked up on Bryan’s comments, which you can check out below:

“Here’s the issue, and I had this issue when I was a full-time wrestler, and I still kind of have this issue today.

When you’re somebody like, for example, Dean Ambrose…. so Dean Ambrose, since the Draft, has – all of our live events, all of the live events that we run for SmackDown that aren’t televised – who has been main eventing probably 99 percent of those live events? Dean Ambrose.

But then every year, around WrestleMania time, all these people who are ‘part-timers’ come in and they take the best spots at WrestleMania. And as a talent, you’re sitting there like ‘wait a second, I’m the guy… I’ve been on the road.’ In 2013, I did 227 matches. Ambrose has been the guy whose had the most matches for the last two years. Everybody who did it before him got injured the next year.

He’s the guy who, since he started, he hasn’t missed a match, he hasn’t missed a show, he’s there every single week. So when you see these people who do two or three matches a year, or they come in and then they take four months off…. With John Cena, I get it. He’s been in this game for a long time and he’s worked harder than anybody else.

But when you hear people have this anger against part-timers, that’s where it’s coming from. From a management perspective, now I’m starting to look at it from a different view as like ‘OK, we want these big events.’ And sometimes you need big attractions and this and that. But I also, I mix that with like, ‘hey, we need to put it on our full-time guys.’”