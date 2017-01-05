Another 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Revealed

According to PWInsider.com, WWE plans to induct the late “Ravishing” Rick Rude into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

Rude will join Diamond Dallas Page as the only other name confirmed so far for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Rick Rude passed away in April 1999 and made appearances for WWE, WCW and ECW, among others. He held the WWE Intercontinental Title and the WCW United States Heavyweight Title, and retired from in-ring competition in 1994 due to a back injury.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place over WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando, Florida.