Total Divas Hits Season High Viewership

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Total Divas on the E! network averaged 734,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 705,000 viewership average and is a new high for season 6. It should be noted that this week’s show was the second in its new time slot.

Zack Ryder Sporting Clean Shaven Look

Injured WWE star Zack Ryder has posted the following photo showing off his new clean shaven look:

Chris Jericho Launching Entertainment Website in 2017

Chris Jericho posted the following on Facebook, announcing he will be launching a new entertainment website in 2017: