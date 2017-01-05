|
Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons!
TNA Impact Wrestling Results
allieAron Rexbobby lashleybrandi rhodesBroken Matt HardyDJ Zema Iondrew gallowayeli drakeEthan Carter IIIimpact wrestlingjadeJeff HardyKing Maxelmaria kanellis bennettmike bennettMooseReby Hardyrockstar spudrosemarysiennaThe DCCthe decayTNAVanguard 1Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?