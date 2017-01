NXT TV Taping Results For 1/5 – Three Weeks Worth Of Shows To Air In January *Spoilers*

The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, courtesy of Jacob Cohen:

Dark Match

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford defeated Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi

A video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce atttacking Asuka outside is shown on the tron

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Macey Estrella & Sarah Bridges

– Royce cuts a promo about how they are the most dominant force in the NXT women’s division. Asuka runs out but ends up getting beat down again. Nikki Cross runs out for the save and clears the ring, but ends up attacking Asuka herself.

Elias Samson defeated Jonathan Cruz

– Cruz is from the tag team Los Ben Dejos

Andrade Cien Almas defeated Oney Lorcan

NXT Tag Team Championship

DIY (c) defeated The Revival to retain

– Paul Ellering walks on the stage after the match, and the Authors of Pain run in from the crowd and beat DIY down